Ohio Homestead Exemption Deadline Is Dec 31: How To Apply

(MENAFN- ValueWalk) Ohioans who haven't yet applied for the Homestead Exemption must hurry up, as the last date to apply for this tax relief is just two days away. Older residents or those with disabilities must apply before the Ohio Homestead Exemption deadline of December 31. The Homestead Exemption offers eligible residents a credit on their annual real estate taxes.

Who can get the exemption?

Ohio's homestead exemption is a property tax credit for seniors, disabled or surviving spouses. This exemption will protect $25,000 of a property's value from taxation, i.e., if the home is valued at $100,000, then the homeowner will be billed as if the home value is $75,000.

Disabled veterans could qualify for additional benefits, such as a property tax exemption of $50,000 on their primary residence if they are 100% disabled because of their service.

It is a much-needed relief for homeowners as residential property values have increased on average by 34% in Montgomery County and 30% in Greene County following recent triennial reviews. The exemption would result in hundreds of dollars of savings in property taxes annually for eligible homeowners.

To qualify for the Homestead Exemption, a resident must:



Own and occupy the home as their primary residence as of January 1 for the year he or she is applying.

Be at least 65 years or turn 65 by December 31, or be permanently disabled, or be the spouse of someone receiving the homestead exemption at the time of death, or be the spouse of a public service officer killed in the line of duty. Have an annual income less than the set threshold amount. Currently, homeowners with a modified adjusted gross household income of $36,100 or less qualify for the exemption.

Over 35,000 homeowners in Montgomery County and 10,000 in Greene County are estimated to qualify for the Homestead Exemption. Homeowners already receiving the Homestead Exemption don't need to apply again.

How to apply before the Ohio Homestead Exemption deadline

Senior citizens and surviving spouses can fill out and submit the application either online or print a copy and mail it. Disabled applicants, on the other hand, can fill out the application online, but they need to print a copy and mail it with the supporting documentation.

Those who submit their application online will receive an e-mailed copy of their application. The application and supporting documents must be mailed to:

KARL L. KEITH, MONTGOMERY COUNTY AUDITOR

Attn: Homestead Dept.

P.O. Box 972

451 West Third Street

Dayton, OH 45422-1021

Eligible homeowners can apply before the Ohio Homestead Exemption deadline at , or they can print out the form from the website and mail it to the auditor's office. Applications must be received in the Auditor's Office on or before the Ohio Homestead Exemption deadline of December 31.

Homeowners who aren't sure if they meet the requirements or have any other questions related to the Homestead Exemption can call the Homestead Hotline at 937-225-4341 for assistance.