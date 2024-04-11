Konica Minolta Achieves Micro-Vertical Competency Status From Hyland

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Designation Recognizes Company's Deep Expertise and Customer Excellence

Ramsey, NJ, April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta ) today announced it has achieved micro-vertical competency status from Hyland. This recognition demonstrates the company's proven ability to leverage Hyland's intelligent content solutions across the following specialties:



Local government

Higher education admissions

Oil and gas – exploration and production Accounts payable – manufacturing and retail

“2024 marks our twelfth year as a Hyland partner, and we continue to innovate together to collectively customize intelligent information management solutions that accelerate value creation and deliver extraordinary customer experiences and desired business outcomes,” said Ron Thompson Jr, Vice President and General Manager, Intelligent Information Management and Video Security Solutions, Konica Minolta.“We sincerely appreciate this recognition and the alliance that allows us to meet our customers where they are on their digital transformation journeys.”

Konica Minolta helps organizations of all shapes and sizes leverage intelligent information management (IIM) solutions, case management systems and portal solutions to streamline operations, bridge workforce challenges, ensure transparent governance and efficiently provide top-tier services to those they serve. By enhancing the overall digital experience, organizations can reduce administrative burden, improve engagement and collaboration and eliminate manual and repetitive workflows to meet business demands in today's digital age. With these intelligent solutions, improving the efficiency of tedious processes and enhancing customer and constituent experiences is now easier than ever.

The Hyland competency program recognizes partners' expertise in demonstrating, selling, implementing and supporting Hyland solutions. Competencies are categorized based on industries, capabilities and solutions. To obtain each Hyland competency, partners are required to submit an application and participate in a thorough review process that validates their technical proficiency and customer success.

“We understand each of our partners have unique skillsets and specialize in different industries. We're proud to recognize Konica Minolta for their achievement in micro-vertical status as they continue to drive their business forward and create even better experiences for their customers,” said Eric Miller, Hyland's associate vice president for Hyland Channel.

The Hyland Global Partner Community provides expertise and hands-on support for Hyland's content services product portfolio, and the complementary technologies that make up automation solutions. Solution providers work with Hyland to give customers the highest level of technical support, while receiving continuous training to ensure successful programs from an industry leader and highly respected channel-friendly vendor.

Learn more about Konica Minolta's IIM offerings here .

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.'s (Konica Minolta) journey started 150 years ago, with a vision to see and do things differently. The company innovates for the good of society and the world. The same purpose that kept it moving then, keeps it moving now. Konica Minolta aims to partner with clients to Give Shape to Ideas by supporting their digital transformation through its expansive Intelligent Connected Workplace portfolio. Its business technology offerings include IT Services, intelligent information management, video security solutions and managed print services, as well as office technology and industrial and commercial print solutions. Through its ongoing work, the company is fortunate to be continuously recognized for its products and services. This includes, but is not limited to being included on CRN's MSP 500 list numerous times; named a finalist in the IT Software Category by The World Technology Awards; recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys and presented with Keypoint Intelligence's BLI 2021 A3 Line of The Year and BLI 2021-2023 Most Color Consistent A3 Brand Awards for its bizhub i-Serie . For more information, please visit Konica Minolta online and follow its accounts on Facebook , YouTube , LinkedIn and Twitter .

About Hyland

Hyland provides industry-leading intelligent content solutions that are trusted by thousands of organizations worldwide, including more than half of the Fortune 100. Hyland's solutions connect systems and manage high volumes of diverse content to improve, accelerate and automate processes and workflows.

# # # # #

Attachment

Photo

CONTACT: Maggie GrandeKonica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.551-500-2659...