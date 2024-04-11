New Zealand Visa For Swiss, Mexican, Iceland, Finland And Bahrain Citizens

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) NEW ZEALAND VISA FOR SWISS CITIZENS

Prior to their arrival in New Zealand, all travelers who are eligible must go through the eTA visa waiver application process. This rule pertains to nationals from 190 countries, which includes Swiss citizens who do not require a visa. Swiss citizens and other visa-exempt travelers will need to get a New Zealand eTA starting in 2019. In July 2019, the NZeTA launched a service for visa-free travel to New Zealand. Swiss nationals can conveniently visit New Zealand by acquiring the NZeTA, a digital travel permit available online. The NZeTA remains active for a period of two years and permits numerous visits, with a cap of 90 days per stay. There is no need to print the eTA because it is already electronically tied to the applicant's passport. Swiss citizens who desire to stay in New Zealand for more than three months or for other reasons must obtain a visa. Applicants only have to pay the IVL once during this period. It allows eligible citizens to travel to New Zealand for tourism, business or transit purposes without having to worry about presenting visa documentation at an embassy. Swiss citizens can now travel to New Zealand with NZeTA, an electronic travel authorization that you can easily obtain online from your smartphone or PC. Completing the NZeTA Visa Waiver Application takes about 10 minutes.







eTA New Zealand Document Requirements for of Switzerland



A Passport with at least 3 months of remaining validity after the date of intended exit from New Zealand.

A filled-out eTA New Zealand for Switzerland online application form.

A valid email address, to receive the NZeTA in their inbox. You can use a credit or debit card to pay the eTA and IVL fees.

NEW ZEALAND VISA FOR ICELAND CITIZENS

Before traveling to New Zealand, all citizens of Iceland and those who are allowed to enter without a visa must apply for a New Zealand Electronic Travel Authority. Before arriving, all visitors who are eligible must request the visa waiver. People from 190 nations, including individuals with passports from Iceland, must apply for an eTA visa waiver. The establishment of the New Zealand Electronic Travel Authority was intended to cater to international travelers visiting the country for various reasons such as tourism, business, and other activities. Therefore, any citizen of Iceland intending to take a brief trip to New Zealand must secure a New Zealand ETA visa. As of July 2019, Icelandic nationals must have a New Zealand eTA in order to enter the country. The New Zealand eTA is valid for two years and allows for multiple entries for a maximum stay of 90 days. If Icelandic citizens intend to stay longer, they must apply for a visa appropriate to their circumstances. Applicants only have to pay the IVL once during this period. Icelandic citizens can now travel to New Zealand with NZeTA, an Electronic Travel Authorization that you can easily obtain online from your smartphone or PC.

New Zealand Electronic Travel Authority (NZeTA) Requirements for Icelandic Citizens



A valid travel document or passport in order to apply for (NZeTA).

A valid credit/debit card or PayPal account to pay for the (NZeTA) fees. A valid email address, to receive the NZeTA in their Inbox.

NEW ZEALAND VISA FOR BAHRAIN CITIZENS

People from 190 countries with visa-free entry privileges, such as those holding a Bahraini passport, need a visa exemption to travel to New Zealand. As of July 2019, Bahrain citizens are required to get an electronic Travel Authorization (eTA) in order to visit New Zealand. People from Bahrain exempt from visa requirements must start by filling out the New Zealand Electronic Travel Authority application. Before traveling to New Zealand, all travelers who are eligible must finish the eTA visa waiver application process. If you are a Bahraini national intending to travel to New Zealand in 2022, it is important to understand the visa application procedure. The New Zealand Electronic Travel Authority is catered for global tourists, no matter if they are on a leisure trip, a business trip, or any other reason for travel. It is important to note that obtaining a New Zealand ETA visa is mandatory for Bahraini citizens, regardless of the duration of their stay. The eTA allows multiple entries and permits a maximum consecutive stay of 90 days within its 2-year validity period. If Bahrain citizens intend to stay longer, they must apply for a visa appropriate to their circumstances. Applicants only have to pay the IVL once during this period. Bahrain citizens can now travel to New Zealand with NZeTA, an Electronic Travel Authorization that you can easily obtain online from your smartphone or PC.

What are the requirements of New Zealand Visa from Bahrain?



A valid travel document or passport in order to apply for New Zealand Electronic Travel Authority (NZeTA).

A valid credit or debit card or PayPal account to pay the New Zealand Electronic Travel Authority (NzeTA) fees. A valid email address, to receive the NZeTA in their inbox.

NEW ZEALAND VISA FOR MEXICAN CITIZENS

The New Zealand Electronic Travel Authority was established for overseas tourists, business travelers, or any other individuals visiting the country. Residents from 190 nations, such as Mexico, are able to visit New Zealand for a maximum of 90 days without needing a traditional visa if they secure a New Zealand Electronic Travel Authority. Every Mexican citizen visiting New Zealand briefly needs to get a visa for New Zealand. The NZeTA is a visa-exempt travel scheme that was launched in July 2019 in New Zealand. Mexican nationals can use the NZeTA for up to two years and enjoy multiple stays of up to 90 days each. NZeTA was established to improve both national and cross-border security. Applying for the New Zealand eTA is a quick and easy process for eligible visa-exempt travelers. You must also pay a processing fee known as the International Visitor Tourism and Conservation Fee (IVL) to receive an approved New Zealand eTA by email. The eTA is electronically linked to the traveler's passport, eliminating the need to stamp the passport upon arrival in New Zealand. Applicants will be asked a few basic personal questions in order to participate. The Mexico NZeTA application process is quick and easy. It takes no more than 10 minutes to fill out the form from the comfort of your home or office.

Document Required for Citizens of Mexico



Passport – you cannot apply for a Mexico tourist card unless you have a valid passport. Plus, according to Mexico's visa policy, the travel document has to remain valid for at least another 6 months from your arrival.

E-mail address – when you apply online for your tourist card, you will receive the document via e-mail in PDF format. It would be best if you printed it out before you leave. Means of payment – You can use a credit or debit cards, but you can also use PayPal.

NEW ZEALAND VISA FOR FINLAND CITIZENS

Citizens from Finland, as well as nationals from 190 other countries, can apply for a NZeTA visa waiver through Finland's agreements with New Zealand. The NZeTA program was launched in July 2019. It enables qualified individuals to travel to New Zealand for tourism, work, or layovers without the need for visa paperwork at an embassy. People in this country simply must request an Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA). Tourists from Finland are able to visit New Zealand for a maximum of 90 days for tourism reasons with the Electronic Travel Authority (NZeTA). The New Zealand eTA remains valid for a period of two years and permits multiple short-term visits. To receive an authorized New Zealand eTA by email, you must also pay a processing cost known as the International Visitor Tourism and Conservation cost (IVL). As the eTA is electronically linked to a specific passport, travelers with more than one passport should ensure they travel to New Zealand using the same passport that was used to complete the eTA application. Those wishing to travel to New Zealand for longer stays or to work or study will require a visa and should contact the nearest New Zealand embassy or consulate for further information. Finnish citizens can obtain the necessary travel permits to visit New Zealand in a matter of days or even hours without having to go to a New Zealand embassy or consulate. Applying for the NZeTA visa waiver is easy and can be completed in 10 minutes from any mobile phone, tablet or computer with an internet connection.

Required Documents to apply for an NZeTA for Finland



Passport: Make sure that your passport is not expiring for at least the next 6 months. Additionally, it should have one blank page for the stamp.

While filling out the form, you will be asked to enter the arrival date as well as the departure date. This is mandatory.

Email address: The tourist will be requiring a valid email address because as the application is scrutinized and accepted, the NZeTA is sent digitally on the email ID mentioned on the form. Though it is advised to take a hard copy of it too while traveling.

Scanned passport size photographs should also be kept. Payment: One should have a valid means of online payment. Be its debit card, credit card or the PayPal account.