Love Guru REVIEW: Is Vijay Antony, Mirnalini Ravi's Rom-Com Worth Watching? Read THIS

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) When the movie was released in theatres, critics said it had moments but lacked a solid second half to drive it forward. The concept of the story, performances, and high technical values are being praised. Aravind (Vijay Antony) departs for Malaysia to get money. He comes home to marry when he is 35 and is looking for a good woman. He then goes to a family funeral, meets Leela (Mirnalini Ravi), and falls for her.

Leela desires to be an actor, and Aravind convinces her parents and Leela. They go for Hyderabad, and Aravind goes to great lengths to court his wife, including developing a film that would turn her into an actor. The following is Love Guru's narrative.

Also Read:

Yash joins 'Ramayana' cast but not as Raavan, to play THIS role

Love Guru X Review .

Enthusiastic moviegoers who saw Vijay Antony's Love Guru sooner than the others have resorted to social media to express their thoughts on the film. Below are some fascinating tweets that will give you an idea of what to expect from Love Guru and how the film is.



Also Read:

Aavesham Movie Review: Is Fahadh Faasil starrer a good entertainer? Check

Love Guru Cast



Vijay Antony, Mirnalini Ravi, Yogi Babu, VTV Ganesh, Ilavarasu, Thalaivasal Vijay, Sudha, and Sreeja Ravi are among the film's prominent characters. Love the Guru Crew. Vijay Antony produced the film under the Vijay Antony Film Corporation label. Vinayak Vaithianathan wrote and directed the film, while Barath Dhanasekar composed the soundtrack and background score. Vijay Antony was the film's editor, and Farook J Basha handled the cinematography.