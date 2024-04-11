(MENAFN- The Conversation) Drive continuous improvement, lead teams, and implement innovative initiatives within higher education.

Lead scholarship initiatives, shape the future of education and foster university-community collaborations.

Enhance selection strategies for future student success within a supportive team environment.

About the Role

This is an exciting new opportunity to join our dynamic team in the Future Students division, where you'll develop recruitment and conversion strategies, lead process improvement , and provide high-quality service to prospective students across various faculties including Faculty of Business and Economics (FBE), Faculty of Education (FoE), and Melbourne Law School (MLS).

As a Scholarships Manager, you'll lead a dedicated team in administering scholarships, ensuring compliance, and enhancing selection processes. You'll play a pivotal role in the development and implementation of new scholarships, meeting recruitment load targets, and fostering collaborations within the university community.

Your responsibilities will include:



Leading the Scholarships portfolio in the Divisional Group, overseeing policies and procedures for FBE, FoE, and MLS scholarships, ensuring eligibility, selection, and offer processes are effectively managed and reviewed.

Supervising scholarship staff and coordinating selection processes for all divisions in the Divisional Group, ensuring timely and accurate processing, assessment, and selection of applicants in alignment with established criteria and deadlines.

Creating and executing clear and efficient reporting systems for stakeholders, providing comprehensive insights and recommendations into scholarship uptake and impact upon awarding. Identifying process improvements and opportunities to meet key University strategic objectives, including diversification and increasing representation from under-represented cohorts.

Who We Are Looking For

Are you ready to take the next step in your career within higher education? We're seeking a skilled professional with a proven track record in managing or administering scholarships within a large and intricate educational or similar setting, including overseeing or participating in scholarship selection processes. Showcased commitment to delivering exceptional client service is a must, alongside the ability to adapt and refine processes for ongoing enhancement.

Your skill for clear and persuasive communication, both written and verbal, will be pivotal in crafting compelling reports and engaging effectively with individuals from diverse backgrounds. With your keen eye for detail and impeccable administrative skills, you'll ensure accuracy and precision in all endeavours. If you're ready to make a tangible impact in shaping the educational landscape, we invite you to join our team and be part of something truly transformative.

You will also have:



A relevant degree and/or equivalent combination of relevant experience and/or education/training.

Proven leadership in guiding teams, conducting process reviews, initiating new projects, and fostering ongoing improvement.

Demonstrated ability to understand and implement policies and meet compliance requirements.

Excellent computer skills, particularly in database management and the suite of Microsoft applications. Excellent organisational skills with a proven ability to successfully manage multiple tasks simultaneously.

For further information regarding responsibilities and requirements, please refer to the attached PD.

This role requires that the successful candidate must undergo and maintain an up-to-date Working with Children Check. This is essential to guarantee a secure environment for all individuals at the University. In the case the selected candidate doesn't have a valid Working with Children Check, they will be able to apply for the WWCC as part of the initial onboarding procedures.

Please note: Visa sponsorship is not available for this position . This role requires current valid work rights for Australia.

Your New Team – Student and Scholarly Services

Student and Scholarly Services provides student administration and services from recruitment and point of enquiry to graduation. This team also delivers wellbeing and scholarly services to students and staff

What We Offer You!

In addition, we offer the opportunity to be part of a vibrant community and enjoy a range of benefits, including generous leave provisions, salary packaging, health and well-being services and discounts on graduate courses.

About the University of Melbourne

We're tightly connected with the community, both at home and abroad. We take pride in our people, who all contribute to our mission to benefit society through the transformative impact of education and research.

Be Yourself

The University of Melbourne values the unique backgrounds, experiences and contributions that each person brings to our community and welcomes and celebrates diversity. First Nations people, those identifying as LGBTQIA+, parents, carers, people of all ages, abilities and genders, and people of diverse ethnicity, nationality and faith are encouraged to apply. Our aim is to create a workforce that reflects the diversity of the community in which we live. For more information please visit our Diversity and Inclusion page.

We are dedicated to ensuring barrier free and inclusive practices to recruit the most talented candidates. If you require reasonable adjustments, please contact Kim Groizard at [email protected] , with an email containing your name and contact details for a confidential discussion. Please ensure your email is titled "Reasonable Adjustments Request".

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Applicants

We aspire to be the University of choice for Indigenous Australians, with unprecedented investment to attract, nurture and retain Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander students and staff. Tangible support through a range of programs and initiatives will ensure that you personally succeed and flourish while at the University of Melbourne.

For further information, including our 2023-2027 Indigenous strategy please visit -reconciliation/murmuk-djerring

Join Us!

If you feel this role is right for you, please apply with the following documents:



Resume Cover Letter outlining your interest and experience

Please note that you are not required to respond to the selection criteria in the Position Description.

^For information to help you with compiling short statements to answer the selection criteria and competencies, please go to

If you have any questions regarding the recruitment process, please feel free to contact Maddison Ryan via email at [email protected] , ensuring that you include the Position Number and the Job Title as the subject. Please do not share your application to this email address.

If you have any particular questions regarding the job please follow the details listed on the Position Description.