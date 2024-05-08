Actress-Model Olivia Culpo Gets Busy Planning Her 'Logistically Complicated' Wedding

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, May 8 (IANS) Actress and model Olivia Culpo, who is engaged to sports star Christian McCaffrey, shared that she's been busily planning her wedding over the recent weeks.

Culpo told people: "The countdown is on. It's happening."

They announced their engagement in 2023, and Culpo can't wait for the "next chapter" in her life.

She shared: "I'm looking forward to marrying my best friend. I'm very excited for that next chapter, and I feel very lucky. He's a great guy."

Culpo has enjoyed the experience of planning her wedding. She is also determined to please all of her wedding guests.

She said: "It's just logistically complicated. Figuring out what everyone's going to wear, figuring out, figuring out where everyone's going to stay, making sure that everybody's happy."

"I feel like as a people pleaser, I want to make sure that everybody else is having the best time ever, but I know that everything will fall into place. I feel really good about it."