Indian Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja And Wife Rivab Cast Votes In Jamnagar, Gujarat (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Indian cricket sensation Ravindra Jadeja, accompanied by his wife Rivaba Jadeja, exercised their voting rights at a polling booth in Gujarat's Jamnagar during the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections. Sharing a snapshot on Instagram, Jadeja emphasised the significance of voting with the caption "My vote, my right." Rivaba, also a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from the Jamnagar North Assembly constituency, joined her husband in casting their votes.

Jadeja's family, including his sister Naina Jadeja and father Anirudhsinh Jadeja, also participated in the electoral process. In the third phase of polling, 25 out of the 26 parliamentary seats in Gujarat are contested, with BJP securing the Surat seat uncontested. In Jamnagar, BJP's incumbent MP Poonamben Maadam faces competition from Congress' JP Marayviya. Across 11 states and union territories, 93 Lok Sabha seats are up for grabs in this phase.

The Lok Sabha elections, spanning seven phases from April 19 to June 1, will culminate in vote counting on June 4. Meanwhile, Jadeja gears up for the ICC T20 World Cup as part of India's 15-member squad. India initiates their T20 World Cup journey against Ireland on June 5, followed by a showdown with Pakistan on June 9, both matches set to take place at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York. Subsequent matches against the USA and Canada are scheduled for June 12 and 15, respectively.

