MG Welcomes Acclaimed Designer Jozef Kaban to Lead Global Design Revolution

07 May, 2024), MG has confirmed that Jozef Kaban (51), has joined the company, accepting the role of Vice President at the company's Global Design Centre. A highly respected automotive designer, Kaban's role will entail developing MG's global design language as the brand celebrates its 100th anniversary in 2024.



Having graduated from the Royal College of Art in London in 1997, Kaban specialises in transportation design. At just 25 years of age, he crafted the iconic Bugatti Veyron, making waves in global automotive circles and solidifying his reputation as a design prodigy of the early 21st century. With experience at several prestigious automotive companies, Kaban served as the former Audi exterior chief designer and held design director roles at renowned brands such as Skoda, BMW, Rolls Royce, and Volkswagen.



The appointment is set to significantly boost MG’s design competitiveness and international presence, leading to enhanced vehicle offerings for consumers worldwide and expedited entry into the global market.





