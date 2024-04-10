Hcltech Wins Google Cloud Awards For Telecommunications And Cloud Migration Specialization

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, India, April 10, 2024: HCLTech, a leading global technology company, has announced that it received three Partner of the Year awards at the Google Cloud Next â€TM24, held in Las Vegas this week. HCLTech was presented with awards for Global Talent Development, Industry Solution Services for Telecommunications and Cloud Migration Specialization.



The Global Talent Development Partner of the Year Award recognizes HCLTech's deep Google Cloud expertise and commitment to nurturing a continuous learning and growth culture within its workforce. The Industry Solution Services Partner of the Year Award for Telecommunications recognizes HCLTechâ€TMs innovative industry solutions for the telecommunications industry.



HCLTech received the Cloud Migration Specialization Partner of the Year Award in recognition of its ability to provide effective and efficient migration of applications to cloud. HCLTech CloudSMART Industrialized Services are scalable and agile choices for Google Cloud and multicloud environments.



"HCLTech has demonstrated a deep commitment to advancing technical skills and expertise to support our customersâ€TM increasingly diverse needs,â€ said Kevin Ichhpurani, Corporate Vice President, Global Ecosystem and Channels at Google Cloud. "Weâ€TMre thrilled to recognize HCLTech as our Global Talent Development Partner of the Year for their ability to strengthen skill sets across organizations.â€



"We are honored to receive these awards from Google Cloud," said Siki Giunta, Executive Vice President, CloudSMART Offerings Strategy, Industry Cloud Consulting, Google Ecosystem Unit, HCLTech. â€œThese awards reflect HCLTech's commitment to development of innovative services by leveraging Google Cloud and helping our clients to enable transformative business solutions.â€



HCLTech is showcasing its vision of the future and next-level intelligence, including demos of its CloudSMART offerings on Google Cloud and how it helps co-develop next level innovation, simplify cloud and accelerate modernization for its clients, at the Google Cloud Next â€TM24. Visit us at hcltech/cloud/google-cloud to learn more about the HCLTech-Google Cloud partnership and joint customer success stories.





About HCLTech



HCLTech is a global technology company, home to more than 224,000 people across 60 countries, delivering industry-leading capabilities centered around digital, engineering, cloud, AI and software, powered by a broad portfolio of technology services and products. We work with clients across all major verticals, providing industry solutions for Financial Services, Manufacturing, Life Sciences and Healthcare, Technology and Services, Telecom and Media, Retail and CPG, and Public Services. Consolidated revenues as of 12 months ending December 2023 totaled $13.1 billion. To

