BJP TN Chief Triggers Row Ahead Of PM Modi's Visit After Advising Kamal Haasan To Get Brain Examined (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Bharatiya Janata Party landed in controversy in Tamil Nadu ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the state on Tuesday with fans of popular actor Kamal Haasan coming down heavily on state BJP chief K Annamalai's remarks that the actor should get his head examined.

The controversy ignited when Kamal Haasan, during a campaign, suggested that if the BJP regained power, the national capital might be relocated from New Delhi to Nagpur.

In response, Annamalai remarked, "Anyone making such assertions should undergo a psychiatric evaluation to ensure their mental faculties are intact. Whether it's Kamal Haasan or anyone else, their cognitive functions, consciousness, and overall health should be assessed. Kamal Haasan should seek professional guidance from a psychiatrist. How could India's capital be shifted to Nagpur?"

He added, "If Kamal had suggested making Chennai the country's summer or winter capital, that would be understandable. But suddenly proposing Nagpur due to the presence of the RSS office is baseless. Kamal Haasan needs to reconsider his statements. Is he speaking consciously or merely clamouring for a Rajya Sabha ticket from the DMK?"

During his campaign, Kamal Haasan also alleged that the BJP might alter the national flag's tricolour design to a single colour and discussed the purported plan to relocate the national capital to Nagpur, implying it would undermine India's secular ethos.

Annamalai's response has stirred outrage among Kamal Haasan's supporters.

One user said, 'I have commented extensively on #KamalHassan's politics ! I am not happy with his political ideology. @ikamalhaasan But there is a line of #decency that must never be crossed when speaking about anyone be it in public or private. That's when a human becomes a man of quality & a professional. Dear @annamalai_k Stick to points with ideas and not personal shaming of anyone. Time's up! Even people are not interested in such comments !"

Another user commented, "AnnamaLIE lacks moral values and shows disrespect towards everybody, including India's finest lawyers like

@PChidambaram_IN and India's finest actors like @ikamalhaasan. His personal attacks and uncouth behaviour are disgraceful. @annamalai_k

is unfit for any public office."

However, there were those who supported Annamalai as well.



One user said, "Annamalai is bang on target! Kamal is the kind of person who is either confused, or he thinks people are confused or he is confident that he can confuse people with his perennially confused mind! Cho rightly said Kamal is an actor amongst intellectuals!"

Another user commented, "I wholeheartedly support #Annamalai anna, Mr Kamal Haasan can be a great actor but just a joker in politics. If he had to join DMK then why formed Makkal Needhi Maiam party to fool the ppl of Tamilnadu? Kamal Haasan came to politics to spread Hinduphobia. Failed politician."