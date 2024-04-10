Manaseer Industrial Complex Hosts the Annual Iftar Event for its Employees and Suppliers

(MENAFN- Ogilvy)

Manaseer Industrial Complex, a subsidiary of Manaseer Group, recently hosted its annual Iftar event for its employees and the management team members of Manaseer Group, in the presence of Senior Managers and Heads of Departments as well as several suppliers, over Ramadani Iftar that took place at the Industrial Complex, located in Al Qatraneh.

The iftar event came in line with the Manaseer Industrial Complex’s vision of catering for its human resources and their potential, aiming to enhance the spirit of teamwork and provide an ideal work environment that encourages mutual respect and continuous communication between team members and their work partners.

Within the event, Manaseer Industrial Complex showcased an overview of its latest achievements to the attendees. With various recreational activities which aimed to enhance the team spirit and collective work, the event was successful in fostering closer connections with both employees and suppliers during the holy month of Ramadan.

It is worth mentioning that Manaseer Industrial Complex (formerly Modern Cement and Mining Company), is a subsidiary of Manaseer Group that was established in 2008 and began production in 2011. The MIC provides high-quality products in various sectors, including building materials, construction chemicals, the essential minerals used in key industries, mineral-based fertilizers, and Feedstock supplements, all offered in the best quality to its customers at the local, regional, and global levels. The operations at the MIC are based on important values that consider health and safety, environment and society, innovation, integrity, and respect. The MIC won ISO 9001, 45001, and 14001 certifications, and it consists of more than 750 employees covering an area of approximately 44 square kilometers.



