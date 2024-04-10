There Are No Russian Warships In Black And Azov Seas

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 10, there are no Russian warships in the Black Sea or the Sea of Azov.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported on Facebook by the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Russia has four ships in the Mediterranean Sea, including three Kalibr cruise missile carriers with a total volley of up to 20 missiles.

Russia currently unable to plant mines in Black Sea

As reported by Ukrinform, Ukrainian Navy spokesman Dmytro Pletenchuk said that Russia is currently deprived of the ability to mine the Black Se , and the Defense Forces ensure the safety of civilian shipping.