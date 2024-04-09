AP MSME Corporation CEO Proposes Industry Cluster At Sri City

(MENAFN- KNN India) Amaravati, Apr 9 (KNN) Adarsh Rajendran, CEO, Andhra Pradesh Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Corporation, has proposed establishing a cluster of small and medium-sized industries in and around Sri City.

The proposed cluster would serve as ancillary units to the major manufacturing companies already operating in the region.

During his visit to Sri City on Monday, Rajendran expressed keen interest in the Ready-built factories and leasing modalities offered by the industrial township.

He was highly impressed by Sri City's industry-centric environment and world-class infrastructure, describing it as an exemplary model that should be replicated across India due to its remarkable success.

C Ramesh Kumar, Vice President of Customer Relations, Sri City, provided Rajendran with a detailed overview of the business city's growth and current status.

The CEO visited the production facilities of several prominent companies, including Mondelez, MSR Garment, and Adela Electronics, gaining insight into their operations within the Sri City ecosystem.

(KNN Bureau)