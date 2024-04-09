Investornewsbreaks Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA) Releases Q4, Full-Year 2023 Financial Results

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ: SYTA, SYTAW) , a global developer and vendor of Push-to-Talk (“PTT”) over Cellular (“PoC”) handsets and accessories, is reporting on its fourth-quarter and full-year, for the period ending Dec. 31, 2024. The report showed full-year revenue for 2023 totaled $8.2 million, an increase of 27% over the company's 2022 total revenue.“[Last year] 2023 was a year of strong growth and expansion for Siyata Mobile,” said Siyata CEO Marc Seelenfreund in the press release.“Revenue increased 27% and gross margin increased 92% over 2022 as we expanded the use cases for our SD7 PTT handsets into new verticals, landed wins in new geographies, added new distribution channels and achieved 'stocked status' with two of the largest U.S. cellular carriers with a third expected imminently. Demand for our devices is growing as an increasing number of customers are choosing to transition away from legacy LMR devices to PTT solutions, and we are well-positioned to capitalize on this trend with our SD7 PTT Handset and extensive accessories portfolio, the only direct radio replacement currently offered by leading U.S. wireless carriers. Our pipeline of new business opportunities is healthy and growing with multiple, very large-scale potential customers in the final stages of their device trials giving us great confidence in achieving dramatic sales momentum in 2024. The core fundamentals are in place to grow our business in North America and internationally and clearly, we are executing. Looking ahead, we are fully committed to ramping our sales aggressively and reaching profitability in the coming quarters.”
About Siyata Mobile Inc.
Siyata Mobile is a business-to-business (“B2B”) global vendor of next-generation, Push-to-Talk (“PTT”) over cellular (“POC”) devices and cellular booster systems. Its portfolio of in-vehicle and rugged devices enable first responders and enterprise workers to instantly communicate, over a nationwide cellular network of choice, to increase situational awareness and save lives. Its portfolio of enterprise grade and consumer cellular booster systems enables first responders and enterprise workers to amplify cellular signal in remote areas, inside structural buildings where signals are weak and within vehicles for the maximum cellular signal strength possible. For more information about the company, visit or .
