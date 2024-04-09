Apart from this, the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) to identify potential areas of compromise while analyzing images, videos, and other data to differentiate threats from standard activities are providing an impetus to the market growth. Moreover, the increasing awareness about physical security solutions in residential spaces owing to the increasing theft and robbery incidences is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, the installation of automated home security solutions for door locking and intruder, fire, and LPG gas leakage detections are positively influencing the market growth.

Other factors, including increasing digitization, widespread adoption of cloud-based data storage, and the rising demand for video surveillance solutions for efficient monitoring of large areas, are supporting the market growth.



Key Market Segmentation

The report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global physical security market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2024-2032. The report has categorized the market based on component, enterprise size and industry vertical.

Breakup by Component:



System Services

Breakup by Enterprise Size:



Large Enterprises Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

Breakup by Industry Vertical:



Retail

Transportation

Residential

IT and Telecom

BFSI

Government Others

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being:



ADT LLC

Assa Abloy AB

Axis Communications AB (Canon Inc.)

Cisco Systems Inc.

Genetec Inc.

Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd. (China Electronics Technology Group Corporation)

Honeywell International Inc.

Johnson Controls International

Pelco Incorporated (Motorola Solutions Inc.)

Robert Bosch GmbH (Robert Bosch Stiftung GmbH)

Senstar Corporation

Siemens AG STANLEY Convergent Security Solutions Inc. (Stanley Black & Decker Inc.)

