Iran's Non-Oil Export Products To Azerbaijan Announced

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In the last Iranian year (March 21, 2023 - March 19, 2024),Iran's export of non-oil products to Azerbaijan amounted to 776thousand tons worth $624m, Azernews reports,citing the statistics of the Customs Administration of Iran.

According to statistics, in the previous Iranian year, Iran'snon-oil product exports to Azerbaijan decreased by 4.6% in terms ofvalue and increased by 1.4% in terms of weight compared to theprevious year (March 21, 2022 - March 20, 2023).

It is added in the statistics that during the same period lastyear, Iran's export of non-oil products to Azerbaijan amounted to765,000 tons worth 654 million.

According to the statistics, Iran mainly exported agriculturaland food products, industrial products, petrochemical and chemicalproducts to Azerbaijan.

Statistics show that in the 12th month of the last Iranian year(February 20 - March 19, 2024), Iran's export of non-oil productsto Azerbaijan amounted to 68.1 thousand tons worth 64 milliondollars.

It should be noted that according to the statistics of theIranian Customs Administration, Iran's export of non-oil productsin the last Iranian year amounted to more than 136 million tonsworth 49.3 billion dollars. Compared to the previous year, Iran'snon-oil product exports decreased by 8.87% in terms of value andincreased by 9.82% in terms of weight.