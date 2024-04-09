(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) TAG Heuer reignites its Haute Horlogerie D'Avant-Garde with the release of the Monaco Splits-Second Chronograph. As the ultimate fusion of heritage and innovation, the new Monaco in both red and blue editions. The Swiss luxury watchamker, synonymous with precision and avant-garde design, unveils the Monaco Split-Seconds Chronograph which is nothing short of a horological masterpiece, destined to captivate collectors, enthusiasts and connoisseurs with its spectacular movement and stunning design.



Celebrating 55 years of the Monaco collection, the TAG Heuer Monaco Split-Seconds Chronograph further redefines watch design. By reviewing its architecture and using light materials such as grade-5 titanium, the timepiece only weighs a mere 85 grams andachieves a singular appearance where sapphire crystal and transparency play a central role. Fusing titanium and sapphire together, the timepiece impresses with its case crafted from a combination of half of each, enhancing its uniqueness.

TAG HEUER CARRERA CHRONOGRAPH SKIPPER

Following a welcome return to the world of yachting with last year's release of the Carrera Skipper chronograph in steel, TAG Heuer is delighted to announce a new version of the watch featuring a case made from18K 5N rose gold, with the colors replicating that of the original skipper - green, orange & teal blue. Based on the best-selling 'glass box' design launched in early 2023 to mark the 60th anniversary of the celebrated Carrera chronograph and is powered by the Heuer 02 in-house calibre - a version of the Heuer 02 movement especially adapted for regatta timing.



TAG HEUER CARRERA CHRONOGRAPH

Jack Heuer's timeless vision for legibility, launching the TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph. this watch is a pillar in the chronograph watch scene, with an exceptional timepiece that blends historical reverence with cutting-edge design, propelling the renowned Carrera collection to new heights from heritage inspiration of the 1960s 7753 SN.

To further elevate legibility, the watch incorporates TAG Heuer's iconic Glassbox design, set to become a staple of the TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph line. he allure of the Carrera Chronograph 'Panda' extends to the steel bracelet, a first time on the redesigned Carrera collection, intertwining with the Glassbox design and highlighting the panda configuration.



TAG HEUER CARRERA DATE

A timeless ode to elegance, with the preciousness of the TAG Heuer Carrera Date. A radiant release of three 36mm precious timepieces, perfectly embodies the commitment of superior design and comfort. Using precious materials like 18K 5N rose gold, Mother-of-Pearl, and diamonds, these watches are a delicate dance between luxury and refinement.