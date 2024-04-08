Navan AI Launches Niia.Ai, A Generative AI-Driven Platform For The Apparel & Fashion Industry

(MENAFN- ACN NewsWire) Navan AI launches niia, a generative AI-driven platform for the apparel & fashion industry - The Subscription-as-a-Service (SaaS) model FashionTech platform will enable apparel designers and makers to create, visualize and commercialize their designs in hours instead of weeks and months. Besides enormous time and cost savings, niia aims to pave the way for sustainable fashion using generative AI.



Singapore, Apr 9, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Navan AI( ), a generative AI and computer vision solutions company headquartered in Singapore, is pleased to announce the commercial launch of its FashionTech platform niia ( ) after a successful months-long trial run with a selection of fashion brands in Singapore and India.



Using the power of generative AI, niia delivers significant time and cost savings to apparel designers, while complementing their creativity and enabling them to explore and experiment with various options. A typical 10-step process from ideation to market that can take weeks can now be executed in half the number of steps, in a matter of hours.

With niia, designers will be able to create design variations or entirely new designs by simply describing their ideas. The visualization feature lets them get a 360-degree view of the product,“try out” the design on AI-generated fashion models and generate photoshoot-quality images. Eliminating the need to sample a design by actually printing it on a piece of cloth not only saves money, but also more importantly cuts waste and makes apparel design more sustainable.

“We are excited to roll out niia for anyone involved in apparel and fashion design, from individual and boutique designers to large apparel brands. No longer do designers have to feel constrained by time and money to see their design ideas take shape,” said Santosh Rout, Founder and CEO of Navan AI.“With our low-cost SaaS-model pricing, niia is transformative and democratizes apparel design, empowering fashion designers to give flight to their creativity with speed, efficiency and cost-effectiveness.”

“A couple of years ago, the Singapore Fashion Council had envisioned Singapore as a hub for the Asian fashion industry. The emphasis was on technological innovation and sustainability, thereby differentiating itself from other cities renowned as 'fashion centres'. I am optimistic and confident that niia can play an important role in placing Singapore on the global fashion design map.”

Apparel designers can enroll for a free trial or opt for one of the paid subscription plans to avail of the full power of the AI-driven FashionTech platform -

About Navan AI

Headquartered in Singapore,

Navan AI ( ) is a generative AI and computer vision solutions company, founded by technology entrepreneur Santosh Rout, an alumnus of the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur. Navan AI is committed to helping businesses leverage the transformative power of AI and computer vision to achieve exponential gains in their operations. Its solutions serve clients across diverse industries including manufacturing, healthcare, and retail, to name a few. The company's flagship SaaS-product for the fashion industry, niia, seeks to make apparel designing and marketing fast, cost-effective, and sustainable.

Media contact

Mr Rout,

Founder & CEO, Navan AI

Tel: +65 8608 9171

E-mail: ...