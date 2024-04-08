Beyond The Ad: Etisalat By E& Donates Hearing Aids For A More Inclusive Ramadan

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

Imagine a society where everyone can connect and be included, regardless of background or ability. This is the power of inclusion in a connected society, fostering empathy, understanding, and a shared sense of purpose.

Just like a strong chain relies on each link, a truly connected society benefits from the inclusion of all its members.

Etisalat by e& in Egypt exemplifies a longstanding commitment to Social Responsibility through that extends far beyond heartwarming Ramadan campaigns.

For years, Etisalat Foundation has been actively working to support the different Egyptian institutions deliver proper healthcare services and boost communities' well-being standards by focusing on 2 main pillars: health & technology. This dedication to social good underscores Etisalat by e& in Egypt's commitment to building a better future, not just for their customers, but for communities.

Etisalat by e& in Egypt consistently sets high standards by infusing its ads with a deeper purpose, weaving social messages into the very fabric of its storytelling. This commitment elevates their campaigns beyond mere entertainment, making them cultural touchstones eagerly awaited by viewers across the country.

This year, Etisalat by e& in Egypt is taking a groundbreaking step towards inclusivity. In their 2024 Ramadan ad, they have created a sign language version, making the message accessible to the hearing-impaired community.

The ad itself isn't just heartwarming and entertaining; it's designed to ensure everyone can fully participate in the experience. Etisalat by e& in Egypt through its corporate foundation goes above and beyond by donating a hearing aid device for every hour of Ramadan throughout Egyptian governates. This proactive generosity ensures that everyone has the opportunity not only to experience the ad and its message but also to fully participate in the spirit of Ramadan.

By catering to all segments of society, Etisalat by e& in Egypt ensures that everyone has the chance to participate in the digital world and be part of a truly connected community. This dedication to inclusivity fosters a sense of belonging and empowers individuals to contribute and thrive.

Sama3a Le Kol Sa3a; a Hearing Aid for All by Etisalat Foundation

Turning up the volume on inclusion, the ad itself features sign language alongside the main message, ensuring the hearing-impaired community can fully experience the ad.

This commitment extends beyond the commercial, with Etisalat Foundation donating a hearing aid device for every hour of Ramadan throughout Egypt.

Such thoughtful action exemplifies a dedication to inclusivity that surpasses mere marketing strategies. By ensuring that everyone can access their message and actively participate in the Ramadan spirit, Etisalat by e& Egypt fosters a more connected and supportive community for all.

Etisalat by e& Egypt isn't just checking a box when it comes to inclusivity. Taking their commitment a step further, Etisalat Foundation is actively giving back through this generous donation of a hearing aid device for every hour in Ramadan throughout Egypt. This proactive social responsibility initiative ensures the hearing-impaired community can not only experience the ad but also participate more fully in the festivities and spirit of Ramadan.

The concept of sustainability extends far beyond environmental concerns. It encompasses creating a future where everyone has the opportunity to thrive. This is where the act of giving back plays a crucial role.

When people and businesses dedicate resources to helping others, it creates a ripple effect that strengthens the social fabric of communities. By addressing inequalities, providing access to education and healthcare, and fostering a sense of shared responsibility, giving back empowers individuals and fosters a more equitable future.

This commitment to helping others isn't just about short-term solutions. A society where everyone has the tools and resources they need to reach their full potential is a society that can innovate, adapt, and overcome challenges. Giving back sows the seeds of a more resilient and sustainable future for all.