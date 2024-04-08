Meeting With Newly Appointed Azerbaijani Deputy Minister Of Energy Held At MFA

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Today a meeting was held with Orxan Zeynalov, who has beenappointed as the Deputy Minister of Energy of the Republic ofAzerbaijan, with the participation of the minister and theleadership team at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Azernewsreports, citing the official“X” account of the Azerbaijani ForeignMinistry.
Our diplomat was thanked for his long-term diplomaticactivities, and success was wished to him in his new position.
