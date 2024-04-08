Anushka Sen Dons Hanbok In Busan: 'Living The K-Drama Moments'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 8 (IANS) Actress Anushka Sen, who is on a vacation to Busan, South Korea on Monday shared pictures wearing a Korean hanbok, and is 'living the k drama moments'.
Taking to Instagram, Anushka, who enjoys 39.4 million followers, shared a string of photos, wherein she can be seen posing against the mountainous backdrop, wearing a white and pastel blue coloured hanbok, which is the traditional clothing of the Korean people.
She is holding a matching purse, and white shoes. Anushka is also flaunting beautiful hair accessories on her braid.
The post is captioned as: "Living the k drama moments". The geotag location is of Busan Gamcheon Culture Village.
On the work front, she was seen in the web series 'Crashh', and music video 'Teri Aadat 2'.
MENAFN08042024000231011071ID1108070420
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.