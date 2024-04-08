China asks from America to oblige to market economy

(MENAFN) In a significant diplomatic encounter, Chinese Premier Li Qiang met with United States Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen in Beijing, marking the first high-profile dialogue between the two nations since President Joe Biden's summit with his Chinese counterpart in November.



While both officials expressed cautious optimism regarding the trajectory of bilateral relations, unresolved issues continue to loom large, suggesting that substantive breakthroughs remain elusive.



During the discussions, Yellen underscored the importance of addressing Chinese trade practices that purportedly disadvantage American workers and companies. This concern reflects longstanding grievances within the United States regarding perceived unfair trade practices by China, which have been a focal point of contention in bilateral relations.



In response, Premier Li emphasized the need for the United States to adhere to "basic norms" of a market economy, advocating for fair competition and open cooperation. Li's remarks highlight China's perspective on economic matters and its desire for the United States to approach trade issues objectively, avoiding politicization or securitization of economic matters.



Despite the absence of concrete breakthroughs during Yellen's visit, both sides expressed a sense of progress in stabilizing bilateral relations. Li acknowledged that the relationship between the two countries is showing signs of stabilization, guided by strategic directives from the respective heads of state. Moreover, Beijing conveyed its aspiration for the United States and China to evolve into partners characterized by mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, and mutually beneficial cooperation.



The meeting between Li and Yellen signifies ongoing efforts to navigate the complex dynamics of United States-China relations, which have been characterized by tensions and competition in recent years. While the dialogue reflects a willingness to engage and seek common ground, the road ahead remains fraught with challenges, requiring sustained diplomatic efforts to address differences and build a framework for constructive engagement.



As both countries navigate a range of economic, political, and security issues, the outcome of their interactions will have significant implications for global stability and prosperity. The exchange between Li and Yellen serves as a reminder of the importance of constructive dialogue and cooperation in managing the complexities of the United States-China relationship and shaping the future of international relations.

MENAFN08042024000045015687ID1108070274