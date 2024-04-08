Kolkata Welcomes India's First Fashion Incubation Centre To Boost Local Textile Industry

(MENAFN- KNN India) Kolkata, Apr 8 (KNN) In a major boost to West Bengal's Rs 40,000 crore textile sector, Credo Centre of Excellence has partnered with the government's Apparel Skill Council to launch India's first fashion incubation centre in Kolkata.

This public-private initiative, approved by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, aims to bridge skill gaps and nurture entrepreneurship in the apparel, home furnishing and allied industries.

“This is India's pioneering fashion incubator and the first PPP model centre sanctioned by the Apparel Made Ups Home Furnishing Sector Skill Council (AMHSSC),” said Pinaki Roychowdhury, trustee of Credo Foundation.

“While the council has basic tailoring centres in Gurugram, Guwahati and Tripura run solely by the government, our Kolkata hub will provide comprehensive incubation support,” he added.

Despite a thriving MSME garment manufacturing base, West Bengal lags in exports due to lack of modern design, manufacturing and supply chain capabilities. The new centre will equip entrepreneurs with skills in design, production and market access for 2-4 years till they achieve scale.

Padmashree Dr. A Sakthivel, AMHSSC chairman, highlighted the goal of fostering innovation and bridging skill deficits to support workforce for success.

Dominic Savio, Principal, St. Xavier's College praised Credo's blended online-offline training model combining theory with industrial exposure.

With state-of-the-art facilities and mentorship, the incubator is poised to catalyse entrepreneurship and technological upgradation in Bengal's vital textile economy.

For more information, visit: /

(KNN Bureau)