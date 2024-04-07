In Bakhmut Direction, Border Guards Repel Assault And Eliminate Nine Invaders

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Bakhmut direction, border guards, supported by heavy equipment, repelled an assault by the Russian army, killed nine invaders, and neutralized six more.

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine reported this on Facebook and posted a video, Ukrinform reported.

"An enemy armored group of 23 occupiers, supported by a tank and four armored personnel carriers, tried to storm the positions of the Defense Forces, but was defeated and retreated," the statement said.

Border guards of the Offensive Guard Brigade destroyed a BTR-82A, killed nine invaders, and neutralized six infantrymen.

As reported, in southern Ukraine, the Defense Forces repelled two enemy attacks in the Orikhiv direction and five attacks on the left bank of the Dnipro River near Krynky.