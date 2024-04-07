War Update: 67 Combat Clashes Along Frontlines In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Sunday, April 7, Ukraine reported 67 engagements with the Russian invasion forces.

That's according to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces.

“The enemy launched a total of six missile attacks and 72 airstrikes, as well as 39 MLRS attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops and at various settlements. Unfortunately, Russian terrorist attacks left civilians killed and wounded,” the report says

Volyn and Polissia directions: no significant changes. No signs of formation of an offensive group.

Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna directions: the adversary maintains its military presence in the Russian areas bordering Ukraine. The enemy runs subversion missions, shells Ukrainian settlements from across the border, and keeps planting mines along the state border. The adversary launched air strikes in the vicinities of Zolochiv, Mali Prokhody, Vovchansk (Kharkiv region) and the city of Kharkiv. Around 15 settlements came under enemy artillery and mortar fire.

Kupiansk direction: no enemy offensive operations were reported. However, the adversary launched an airstrike in the vicinity of Berestove (Kharkiv region). The invaders fired artillery and mortars at around 15 settlements, including Synkivka, Stepova Novoselivka, and Kotliarivka (Kharkiv region).

Lyman direction: Ukrainian defenders repelled two assaults in the vicinity of Terny (Donetsk region), where the enemy made attempts to breach Ukrainian defense lines. The enemy fired artillery and mortars at more than 10 settlements, including Terny, Yampolivka, and Torske (Donetsk region).

Bakhmut direction: Ukrainian defenders repelled more than 26 attacks in the vicinities of Bilohorivka (Luhansk region), Vyimka, Fedorivka, Rozdolivka, Vesele Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Andriivka, and Klishchiivka (Donetsk region), where the Russians attempted to improve their tactical position. The enemy launched airstrikes in the vicinities of Chasiv Yar, Dyliivka, and New York (Donetsk region). Over 10 settlements came under Russian artillery and mortar fire, including Bohdanivka, Kalynivka, and Chasiv Yar (Donetsk region).

Avdiivka direction: Ukraine repelled five attacks in the areas of Pervomaiske, Nevelske, and Netailove (Donetsk region), where the enemy, with air support, made attempts to dislodge Ukrainian troops from their positions. The adversary launched airstrikes in the vicinities of Novobakhmutivka, Novoselivka Persha, Ocheretyne, and Yasnobrodivka (Donetsk region). The invaders also fired artillery and mortars at around 10 settlements, including Novokalynove, Novobakhmutivka, Semenivka, and Nevelske (Donetsk region).

Novopavlivka direction: the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy near Krasnohorivka, Pobieda, and Novomykhailivka (Donetsk region), where the invaders made 17 attempts to breach Ukrainian defense lines. The Russians launched airstrikes in the vicinities of Novomykhailivka, Urozhaine, and Vodiane (Donetsk region). The enemy fired artillery and mortars at more than 10 settlements, including Heorhiivka, Paraskoviivka, Kostiantynivka, and Vuhledar (Donetsk region).

Orikhiv direction: the enemy, enjoying air support, launched two attacks on positions of Ukrainian defenders near Staromaiorske (Donetsk region) and Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia region). Airstrikes were reported in the vicinities of Orikhiv, Mala Tokmachka (Zaporizhzhia region). Around 20 settlements, including Poltavka, Malynivka, Chervone, Bilohirya, Novodanylivka, and Shcherbaky (Zaporizhzhia region), came under Russian artillery and mortar fire.

Kherson direction: the enemy does not abandon the intention to dislodge Ukrainian troops from their bridgeheads on the eastern bank of the Dnipro. On Sunday, the invaders launched eight unsuccessful attacks on Ukrainian positions. They also fired artillery and mortars at nearly a dozen 10 settlements, including Zmiivka, Krynky, and Tiahynka (Kherson region), as well as the city of Kherson.

On April 7, the Ukrainian Air Force launched airstrikes on a Russian command post, three anti-aircraft missile systems, a communication tower, and 13 manpower clusters.

Ukraine's Missile Forces hit a Russian anti-aircraft missile system, a UAVs control post, an artillery system, and three equipment clusters.

Russia's overall combat losses in Ukraine between February 24, 2022 and April 7, 2024 amounted to about 447,510 troops, including 820 killed or wounded in action in the past day.

In addition, Ukraine's defense forces destroyed 7,074 (+17) enemy tanks, 13,551 (+54) armored fighting vehicles, 11,316 (+54) artillery systems, 1,036 (+4) multiple rocket launchers, 749 anti-aircraft warfare systems, 347 warplanes, 325 helicopters, 8,956 (+61) tactical unmanned aerial systems, 2,064 (+4) cruise missiles, 26 warships/cutters, a submarine, 15,071 (+79) vehicles and fuel tankers, and 1,864 (+10) units of specialized equipment.