Russia Has No Military Ships In Azov And Black Seas

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of 7:00 a.m. on Sunday, April 7, there are no Russian warships in the waters of the Azov and Black Seas.
The Ukrainian Navy reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.
Russia has one Kalibr cruise missile carrier in the Mediterranean Sea with a total volley of up to eight missiles. Read also:
Ukraine's military intelligence plotting third attempt on Crimea bridge - The Guardian
As reported, according to Ukrainian Navy spokesman Dmytro Pletenchuk, Russia is trying to protect its ships from Ukrainian naval drones by hiding them in a bay whose entrance is blocked by flooded barges.
MENAFN07042024000193011044ID1108067157
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.