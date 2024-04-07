Russia Has No Military Ships In Azov And Black Seas

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of 7:00 a.m. on Sunday, April 7, there are no Russian warships in the waters of the Azov and Black Seas.

The Ukrainian Navy reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

Russia has one Kalibr cruise missile carrier in the Mediterranean Sea with a total volley of up to eight missiles.

As reported, according to Ukrainian Navy spokesman Dmytro Pletenchuk, Russia is trying to protect its ships from Ukrainian naval drones by hiding them in a bay whose entrance is blocked by flooded barges.