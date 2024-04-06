Two Policemen Killed, One Injured In“Terror” Attack In SE Iran

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) TEHRAN, Apr 7 (NNN-IRNA) – An armed“terror” attack targeted a police patrol unit in the south-eastern Iranian province of Sistan and Baluchestan yesterday, killing two law enforcement officers and injuring one.

The attack was carried out, as the patrol unit was on duty in Kurin District, in the province's Zahedan County, said the report.

The two officers killed were identified as conscripts Mohammad Roudabi and Ali Qassemi, both 20 years old, adding, a manhunt had been launched for the perpetrators.

Speaking to the semi-official Fars news agency, the provincial police commander, Doostali Jalilian, said, the police forces had shot dead one of the“terrorists” in Mehrestan County, adding, efforts were underway to arrest two other gunmen who had fled towards the mountains.

Jalilian noted that a Kalashnikov rifle and some ammunition were also seized.

Earlier this week, also in the province, 16 security personnel were killed in“terror” attacks by the Jaish al-Zulm group, on public venues and military sites, in Chabahar and Rask counties, according to Fars. The group has been listed as a terrorist entity by Iran.

Bordering Pakistan and Afghanistan, Sistan and Baluchestan province witnessed several terrorist attacks on both civilians and security forces, over the past years.– NNN-IRNA