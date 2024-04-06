Shab-E-Qadr: The Night Of Decree In Islam

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Historical Context
The importance of Shab-e-Qadr is emphasized in the Quran itself, where it is described as“better than a thousand months” (Surah Al-Qadr, 97:3). This indicates the extraordinary value and blessings associated with this night. According to Islamic tradition, the exact date of Shab-e-Qadr was intentionally concealed to encourage believers to seek it earnestly during the last ten nights of Ramadan.
Shab-e-Qadr is a time for Muslims to engage in various acts of worship, seeking spiritual closeness to Allah and seeking forgiveness for past sins. It is believed that during this night, angels descend to the earth, bringing blessings and mercy. Muslims spend the night in prayer, recitation of the Quran, supplication (dua), and reflection. It is considered an opportunity for believers to purify their hearts and strengthen their connection with Allah.
Observance and Rituals
Muslims observe Shab-e-Qadr with special prayers known as Taraweeh, which are performed in congregation at mosques. Many Muslims also engage in I'tikaf, a spiritual retreat where they seclude themselves in the mosque for the last ten days of Ramadan, focusing solely on worship and contemplation. Additionally, charitable acts and acts of kindness are encouraged during this blessed night.
Seeking Laylat al-Qadr
While the 27th night of Ramadan is commonly associated with Shab-e-Qadr, Islamic tradition holds that it could fall on any of the odd-numbered nights of the last ten days of Ramadan. Therefore, Muslims are encouraged to seek Laylat al-Qadr fervently throughout this period, dedicating themselves to worship and supplication.
Conclusion
Shab-e-Qadr holds immense spiritual significance in Islam, representing a night of divine mercy, forgiveness, and blessings. Muslims around the world observe this sacred occasion with devotion and sincerity, seeking spiritual elevation and closeness to Allah. Through prayers, recitation of the Quran, and acts of charity, believers strive to make the most of this auspicious night, hoping to attain its countless blessings and rewards.
