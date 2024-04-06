India Aims For Urea Independence By 2025: Minister Mandaviya

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi Apr 6 (KNN)

In a significant announcement, Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has declared India's ambitious goal to cease urea imports by the end of 2025.

Mandaviya emphasised the critical importance of fertiliser availability for Indian agriculture during an interaction with PTI.

Highlighting India's historical reliance on chemical fertilisers over the past six decades to boost crop production, Mandaviya disclosed the government's current efforts to promote alternative fertilisers such as nano liquid urea and nano liquid di-ammonium phosphate (DAP).

He underscored the benefits of these alternatives for both crop and soil health, signalling a strategic shift in agricultural practices.

"Use of alternate fertilisers is good for crops and soil health. We are promoting it," he stated.

Addressing the challenge of achieving self-sufficiency in urea production, Mandaviya outlined the Modi government's comprehensive strategy aimed at ending dependency on urea imports.

Notably, he mentioned the revival of four closed urea plants and ongoing efforts to rejuvenate another factory, indicating a proactive approach towards domestic manufacturing.

According to Mandaviya, India's annual demand for urea stands at approximately 350 lakh tonnes.

However, with concerted efforts, the country has significantly bolstered its domestic production capacities, increasing from 225 lakh tonnes in 2014-15 to around 310 lakh tonnes presently.

"At present, the gap between annual domestic production and demand is around 40 lakh tonne," Mandivya further added.

Nevertheless, with the commissioning of the fifth plant, India's annual domestic production capacity is expected to reach around 325 lakh tonnes.

The government's target is to replace 20-25 lakh tonnes of conventional urea with nano liquid urea, further aligning with its goal of achieving urea independence by 2025.

