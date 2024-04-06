Will Win Kalyan Seat With A Huge Margin: Shrikant Shinde

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 6 (IANS) Hours after his candidature was declared in the Kalyan constituency in Maharashtra by Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the Shiv Sena sitting MP and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's son Shrikant Shinde said he would certainly win by a higher margin.

Shrikant Shinde, who was elected in the 2014 and 2019 elections, said that he made every effort to transform Kalyan by implementing a slew of development projects with active cooperation and funding from the Centre and the state government.

“There was clarity on the Kalyan seat. Already the meetings of MahaYuti leaders and workers have started there. Minister Ravindra Chavan, district and city presidents of BJP and workers of NCP have all started working together. The poll campaign has already begun. I welcome the announcement of my candidature made by DCM Fadnavis. I will win the seat with a huge margin,”' said Shrikant Shinde.

To a question on the BJP legislator Ganpat Gaikwad's supporters' move not to work for him during elections, Shrikant Shinde said if those opposing him have any personal agenda they should implement it personally.

“Do not spoil the atmosphere of the alliance by taking the name of the party. If someone is acting like a bully, it should be clear what their agenda is. There has been a great deal of development in Kalyan. The state government and Central government have helped. But, their agenda is to spoil the environment,” he said.

Meanwhile, Shinde faction Spokesman Naresh Mhaske said that Shrikant Shinde has worked hard for the development of Kalyan and he has been a notable example of how an elected representative should be.

“Deputy Chief Minister Fadnavis has made it clear that BJP is not opposed to Shrikant Shinde,” he added.