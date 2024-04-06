RX Japan Drives Industry Forward With Manufacturing World Nagoya 2024

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Nagoya, Japan - Manufacturing World Nagoya, the largest manufacturing trade show in central Japan, is set to return to Port Messe Nagoya from April 10-12, 2024. With over 700 exhibitors and an expected 31,000 visitors, this year's event is slated to be even larger than the successful 2023 edition.



Nagoya, known as the area with the largest number of factories in Japan, is a thriving region for automotive, aerospace, and machine tools industries. The show serves as a key platform for industry professionals to explore the latest trends, technologies, and innovations shaping the future of manufacturing.



Manufacturing World Nagoya continues RX Japan's tradition of bringing this esteemed event to different regions of Japan. After successful runs in Tokyo, Osaka, and Fukuoka, the event's Nagoya leg will reflect the city's importance in the manufacturing sector and further cements the show's reputation as the leading platform for industry professionals to gather, exchange ideas, and forge new partnerships.



The conference program will offer valuable insights and knowledge sharing opportunities. Mr. Yoshinari Suzuki, Company Vice President, Engineering, Aerospace Company, SUBARU CORPORATION will give a speech on the challenges and prospects of the aircraft business. Additionally, there are 21 other scheduled speeches, including one by Komatsu, Yamaha Motor and DENSO. Please be aware that the program will be conducted in Japanese.



For those interested in exhibiting, Manufacturing World Nagoya offers a prime opportunity to showcase your products and services to a highly targeted audience. Don't miss this chance to connect with industry leaders, expand network, and drive business growth.



Join Manufacturing World Nagoya 2024 and discover the future of manufacturing in central Japan.



For more information, visit





