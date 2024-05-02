Three Terrorists Killed In Military Operation In NW Pakistan

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) ISLAMABAD, May 3 (NNN-APP) – The Pakistani military said yesterday that, three terrorists were killed, in an operation in the country's northwest Tank district.
The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the military, said in a statement that, security forces conducted a joint intelligence-based operation yesterday, in the Tank district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.
The military reported that, security personnel exchanged intense fire with the terrorists, when the operation started, resulting in the killing of three terrorists, including a ring leader.– NNN-APP
