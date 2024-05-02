Klymenko Visits National Guard Soldiers Undergoing Treatment In Dnipropetrovsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As part of his working visit to the Dnipropetrovsk region, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko visited one of the medical institutions where military and police officers are undergoing treatment.

According to Ukrinform, Ihor Klymenko reported this on Telegram .

The Interior Minister met with the National Guard soldiers undergoing treatment to discuss the frontline situation, their injuries sustained in combat, and plans for post-rehabilitation.

"These military personnel demonstrated their commitment to defending Ukraine at a pivotal moment in history. These are the defenders with whom we will build a secure state together," the minister stressed.

During the visit, he also visited the renovated operating room and talked to the doctors.

As Ukrinform earlier reported, last week Ihor Klymenko paid working visits to Cherkasy and Chernihiv. There he met with the heads of regional military administrations and bodies of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.