Man Flees After Pronouncing Triple Talaq To Wife In Moving Train

(MENAFN- IANS) Jhansi, May 3 (IANS) In a shocking incident, a man gave triple talaq to his wife in a moving train and then fled, the police said.

The incident occurred just before the Jhansi Junction on April 29 when Mohammad Arshad, 28, was travelling with his wife Afsana, 26.

As the train chugged into the Jhansi station, Arshad gave triple talaq to his wife and got off the train. He also beat his wife before fleeing.

Shocked by the sudden turn of events, Afsana contacted the Government Railway Police, which sent her back to Pukhrayan in Kanpur Dehat, from where she had boarded the train for Bhopal, earlier that day.

An FIR was finally lodged and a manhunt launched for the accused.

Arshad, a computer engineer employed with a private firm in Bhopal, had married Afsana, a graduate hailing from Kota in Rajasthan, on January 12 this year.

The match was made through a matrimonial advertisement.

When the couple visited Arshad's ancestral house in the Pukhrayan last week, Afsana was shocked to find that Arshad was already married.

When she confronted him, he and his mother began to harass her for dowry, according to the complaint.

This continued until Arshad finally pronounced the triple talaq and disappeared after abandoning her on the train.

In a video that has since gone viral, Afsana has appealed to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to help her and also take action against such people who divorce women and abandon them.

Circle Officer (CO) Priya Singh said that based on the woman's complaint, a case has been registered against her husband Arshad, his maternal uncle Aqeel, father Nafeesul Hasan, and mother Parveen.

"The matter will be investigated, and action will be taken," the CO added.