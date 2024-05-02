Consulate In Antalya Hosted Meeting With Leaders Of Ukrainian Communities

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Consulate of Ukraine in Antalya hosted a meeting with leaders of Ukrainian communities and activists of the consular district, during which many issues of concern to Ukrainians in Turkey were raised.

According to Ukrinform, the Consulate of Ukraine in Antalya reported this on Facebook .

The meeting was attended by representatives of the communities of Antalya, Alanya, Adana, Mersin, Marmaris, Bodrum and representatives of the Crimean Tatar diaspora.

The consulate staff discussed, among other things, new rules for accepting citizens of military age, migration rules, peculiarities of Turkish customs legislation regarding cars with Ukrainian registration, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' programs to support Ukrainian communities, humanitarian aid and measures taken by the consulate to support Ukrainians.

Zelensky's visit to: Formula for peace and cooperation

"It is a very useful form of communication when citizens hear what we are doing to support them, and consuls learn about the difficulties of citizens," the consulate added.

Earlier, the Consul General of Ukraine in Istanbul Roman Nedilskyi held an online meeting with the leaders of Ukrainian communities in the consular district.

Photo: Consulate of Ukraine in Antalya / Facebook