Russian Strike Leaves Two Dead, Eight Injured In Kharkiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As a result

of the latest Russian drone attack targeting Kharkiv, two people were killed and eight were injured.

That's according to the local police , Ukrinform reports.

"Enemy UAVs hit a residential quarter in Kharkiv, damaging a number of homes in Mala Danylivka at around 00:20. All emergency response services, including police, rescuers, and medics, promptly arrived at the scene. Two men were killed as a result of the Russian Shahed UAV hitting the Shevchenkivskyi district. The victims are yet to be identified," the report said.

According to the police, eight people were injured. All were rushed to city hospitals with blast and shrapnel injuries. Among those affected are two women aged 25 and 52, and six men aged 23 to 76.

As a result of the strike six apartment blocks, a gas station, a shop, and a car were damaged.

There were no casualties in the village of Mala Danylivka.

Investigators launched criminal proceedings under Art. 438 Part 2 of the Criminal Code (violation of laws and customs of war).

Earlier, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, a residential area was affected as a result of the enemy strike.

Photo: Kharkiv Region PD