Azerbaijan's Acrobatic Gymnasts Take Gold At International Tournament

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Members of the Azerbaijani national team in acrobatic gymnasticswon a gold medal at the "Acro Cup" international tournament held inBurgas, Bulgaria.

Azernews reports, citing the press information by the AzerbaijanGymnastics Federation that Zahra Rashidova, Anahita Bashiri, andNazrin Zeyniyeva achieved this in the all-around program amongwomen's teams.

The competition, which started on May 11, will be concludedtoday.