By Farman Aydin, AZERNEWS

In recent days, the interpretations given in various versionsabout the shadow business of the Armenian churches and the clericswho manage them are already beginning to be revealed as truth.

Some time ago, there was clear evidence that the Armenianchurches were involved in the "candle business" and stole from thestate budget. In addition, a number of accusations were maderegarding the clergymen's blasphemy against the government byplunging into the political swamp of Armenia. However, there isdeeper and more comprehensive information than this.

The weekly newspaper Armenian Mirror-Spectator, published inCanada, in its issue dated July 20, 2013, presented shamefuldetails of the activities of the then primate of the Canadiandiocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church Bagrat Galstyan.

According to the article, Galstyan first involved the Canadiandiocese in dubious financial schemes that resulted in significantdebts and then tried to mortgage a church in Quebec to pay off thedebts.







Galstyan's adventures do not end there. He secretly andillegally negotiated bail with several associates. The process wasstopped thanks to the prompt actions of honest and conscientiousparishioners, who demanded the convening of an emergency generalmeeting and uncovered the illegal conspiracy.

Moreover, Galstyan was accused of embezzling funds from theChurch of the Holy Cross in Laval. The church's debt currentlyexceeds $1 million. A detailed report of what happened waspresented at a joint meeting of the Laval parish council with thediocesan council and trustees.

From the given facts, it is once again clear that Galstyan, whois already spending the night on the streets of Yerevan, did notenter the realm of politics in vain. The former clan leaders whostood behind him put their trust in the speculator cleric for thisreason and still fully support him.

In Armenia today, the only means that can widen the riftsbetween the people and the government are churches, whereespecially foreign donors have high hopes for them. Otherwise,without them, how will the mechanism of influence from the West onArmenia be managed?

Until this time, the local authorities used all means, but inthe end, they realized that conceding Azerbaijan was the only wayout. Finally, when Yerevan was approaching the peace process thatBaku only wanted to achieve, the clergy began to play the role of acatalyst.

Today, protests from churches against the Armenian governmentare also the influence of the dark forces in the West who want tohinder peace in the South Caucasus. Therefore, Gasltyan's drama islike his predecessors up to a certain point. When the time comes,he too will have to shut up...