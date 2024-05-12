Iraqi Shiite Militia Claims Missile Attack On Airbase In S. Israel

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) BAGHDAD, May 12 (NNN-NINA) – A Shiite militia in Iraq, yesterday, claimed responsibility for an attack with a cruise missile on a military airbase in Israel.

The militia, known as the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, said in an online statement that, its fighters launched an attack at dawn, with a long-range al-Arqab upgraded cruise missile, on Ramon Airbase in southern Israel.

It stressed that, the attack was carried out“in solidarity with the people of the Gaza Strip,” and the militia pledged to persist in targeting“the enemy's strongholds.”

The statement didn't provide further details.

Since the outbreak of the Gaza conflict on Oct 7, last year, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq has launched multiple attacks on Israeli and U.S. bases in the region.– NNN-NINA

