KU's Volleyball Intramural Activities Conclude

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) SRINAGAR- Kashmir University's Volleyball Intramural Activities for P, organised by the Directorate of Physical Education & Sports, University of Kashmir, concluded on Saturday.
The final game of the tournament was played between Real Strikers and KU Hunters.ADVERTISEMENT
Registrar, Professor Dr. Naseer Iqbal, and Director Directorate of Physical Education & Sports Dr. Mandeep Singh, were also present at the event. Dr. Surjeet Singh, Senior Assistant Professor and Incharge Intramural, along with other faculty members including Dr. Nasir, Dr. Iftikhar and Dr. Kabir.
Prof Dr. Naseer Iqbal congratulated the Director, Directorate of Physical Education & Sports for organising such events providing students the ample opportunity to learn and grow. He also assured to provide their full support wherever needed.
Dr. Mandeep, Director, Directorate of Physical Education & Sports thanked the Registrar for their presence at the event. Read Also Women's Cycling Literacy Campaign Makes Camp In Srinagar J&K MMA Team Embarks on Journey to National Championship
The final match started at the scheduled time of 9:30 am. Team Real Strikers showed their total dominance by winning both of the first two sets, emerging as winners beating KU Hunters 2-0.
In the post match presentation, all players from both the finalist teams were awarded with medals. The captains of winners and runners up teams received their respective trophies.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN12052024000215011059ID1108202011
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.