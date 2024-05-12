KU's Volleyball Intramural Activities Conclude

The final game of the tournament was played between Real Strikers and KU Hunters.

Registrar, Professor Dr. Naseer Iqbal, and Director Directorate of Physical Education & Sports Dr. Mandeep Singh, were also present at the event. Dr. Surjeet Singh, Senior Assistant Professor and Incharge Intramural, along with other faculty members including Dr. Nasir, Dr. Iftikhar and Dr. Kabir.

Prof Dr. Naseer Iqbal congratulated the Director, Directorate of Physical Education & Sports for organising such events providing students the ample opportunity to learn and grow. He also assured to provide their full support wherever needed.

Dr. Mandeep, Director, Directorate of Physical Education & Sports thanked the Registrar for their presence at the event.

The final match started at the scheduled time of 9:30 am. Team Real Strikers showed their total dominance by winning both of the first two sets, emerging as winners beating KU Hunters 2-0.

In the post match presentation, all players from both the finalist teams were awarded with medals. The captains of winners and runners up teams received their respective trophies.

