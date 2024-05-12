Ukraine Charges Ex-Penitentiary Official For Illegal Transfer, Deportation Of 150 Prisoners

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kherson region, Ukraine's law enforcement pressed charges against a former penitentiary administration officer over the forced transfer of more than 150 convicts to the temporarily occupied area deportation to the Russian Federation.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office , Ukrinform saw.

"Under the procedural guidance of the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office, a former penitentiary service official was charged in absentia over violating the laws and customs of war (Article 28 Part 2, Article 438 Part 1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the statement reads.

It is noted that in May 2022, the 45-year-old suspect headed the "Pre-trial Detention Center 1" set up by the invaders based on the captured "Kherson Detention Center".

In October of the same year, the culprit received an order to organize the forced transfer of convicts from Kherson, first to the "Hola Prystan Correctional Colony (7)" and then to other detention centers across the temporarily occupied areas, as well as deportation to Russia.

Under the direct control and with the participation of the perpetrator, his subordinates, as well as operatives from Russian penal institutions, more than 150 citizens of Ukraine were illegally removed by special convoys to the left bank of the Dnipro in Kherson region.

As reported, indictments against three residents of Kherson in collaborationism cases have been forwarded to court. It is about two women and a man, who in the summer of 2022 took up positions in a pseudo-law enforcement agency, the "federal migration service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Kherson region".