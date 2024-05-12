France To Hand Over Diagnostic, Rehabilitation Equipment To Odesa Hospitals

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Doctors from the Bouchard Clinic in Marseille intend to donate a batch of diagnostic and rehabilitation equipment to Odesa hospitals.

The Odesa City Council reported this via Telegram , Ukrinform learned.

"French doctors plan to hand over an X-ray machine, ultrasound machine, hemodialysis equipment, as well as a mammograph and other diagnostic and rehabilitation equipment, to medical facilities in Odesa," the report says.

It is noted that the batch is intended for facilities providing treatment to those affected by Russian strikes.

As reported earlier, the Czech Republic handed over UAH 21 million worth of equipment to the Lviv Regional Clinical Perinatal Center.

Photo: Odesa City Official. Telegram