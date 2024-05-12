France To Hand Over Diagnostic, Rehabilitation Equipment To Odesa Hospitals

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Doctors from the Bouchard Clinic in Marseille intend to donate a batch of diagnostic and rehabilitation equipment to Odesa hospitals.
The Odesa City Council reported this via Telegram , Ukrinform learned.
"French doctors plan to hand over an X-ray machine, ultrasound machine, hemodialysis equipment, as well as a mammograph and other diagnostic and rehabilitation equipment, to medical facilities in Odesa," the report says.
It is noted that the batch is intended for facilities providing treatment to those affected by Russian strikes. Read also:
Three injured, civilian infrastructure damaged in Russian missile strike on Odesa
region
As reported earlier, the Czech Republic handed over UAH 21 million worth of equipment to the Lviv Regional Clinical Perinatal Center.
Photo: Odesa City Official. Telegram
MENAFN12052024000193011044ID1108202001
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.