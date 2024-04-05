Some Are Deliberately Trying To Equate Sandeshkhali With Singur And Nandigram: CM Mamata Banerjee

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, April 5 (IANS) Some people are deliberately trying to equate the recent developments at Sandeshkhali with the movements in Singur and Nandigram that took place during the rule of the Left Front government in West Bengal, observed Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee on Friday.

“Sandeshkhali cannot be equated either with Singur or with Nandigram. Some events took place locally at Sandeshkhali. The accused were arrested also. We have arrested people like Sheikh Shahjahan,” CM Mamata Banerjee said while addressing a rally at Tufanganj.

Tufanganj comes under Alipurduar Lok Sabha constituency which is going for polls in the first phase of the general elections on April 19.

To recall, during the previous Left Front regime, the Trinamool Congress spearheaded a movement against land acquisition for industry at Singur in Hooghly District and Nandigram in East Midnapore.

While at Singur, the movement was against the proposed small car project of Tata Motors Limited there, at Nandigram the stir was against the proposed chemical hub by Indonesia-based Salim Group.

However, at Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas, which was on the boil for quite some time in the recent past, the movement was by women against a section of the local Trinamool Congress leadership, who were accused of land grabbing and sexual harassment.

Earlier, speaking at the Tufanganj rally, the CM, without naming anyone, also targeted the former judge of Calcutta High Court, Abhijit Gangopadhyay, who is contesting as a BJP candidate from Tamluk Lok Sabha constituency in East Midnapore District.

“You are responsible for termination of services of several individuals. Now you will be tried in the people's court,” CM Banerjee said.

She once again issued an appeal to the people not to apply at the CAA portal.

“Remember, once you apply there you will no longer be a citizen of the country. I am determined to stop implementation of the CAA and NRC in West Bengal,” CM Banerjee said.

On Thursday while addressing a rally at Cooch Behar, Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, accused Opposition parties, including the Trinamool Congress of misleading people on the CAA issue.