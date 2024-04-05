War Update: 65 Combat Clashes Along Ukraine Frontlines, Most Assaults Repelled In Bakhmut Direction

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past day, 65 combat engagements have been reported on Ukrainian battlefields, while the nation's defenders repelled the largest number of Russian assault attempts in the Bakhmut direction.

That's according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrinform saw.

In total, the enemy launched four missile attacks and 80 airstrikes, as well as 108 rocket salvos, on the positions of Ukrainian troops and at populated areas.

"Unfortunately, as a result of Russian terrorist attacks, civilians were wounded and killed, a number of apartment blocks and civil infrastructure facilities sustained damage.

In the past 24 hours, Russian airstrikes targeted the settlements of Volfyne, Sumy region; Ohirtseve, Kharkiv region; Bilohorivka, Luhansk region; Terny, Yampolivka, Ivanivske, Druzhba, Zalizne, Andriivka, New York, Oleksandropil, Ocheretyne, Keramik, Novobakhmutivka, Berdychi, Umanske, Vodiane, Volodymyrivka, and Staromaiorske of Donetsk region; Mala Tokmachka, and Robotyne of Zaporizhzhia region.

About 120 settlements inChernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions came under Russian artillery fire.

Volyn and Polissia directions: the situation saw no significant changes.

Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna directions: the Russians maintain their military presence near the border areas, engaging in sabotage activities.

Kupiansk direction: the enemy ran no offensive (assault) missions.

Lyman direction: Ukrainian soldiers repelled four attacks in the Terny and Yampolivka areas, Donetsk region, where the Russians tried to penetrate the defense lines.

Bakhmut direction: Ukraine repelled 30 assaults in the areas of Bilohorivka and Verkhnokamianka, Luhansk region; Spirne, Chasiv Yar, Ivanivske, Stupochky, Klishchiivka, and Andriivka of Donetsk region, where enemy attempted to improve their tactical position with air support.

Avdiivka direction: Ukraine repelled two attacks in the areas of Pervomaiske and Nevelske of Donetsk region, where the Russians tried to dislodge Ukraine's units from their defense lines.

Novopavlivka direction: Ukraine continues to hold back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Kostiantynivka, Novomykhailivka, Velyka Novosilka, and Urozhaine, where the Russians, with air support, tried to break through the Ukrainian defenses over 20 times.

Orikhiv direction: with the support of aviation, the enemy undertook four unsuccessful attempts to attack the Ukrainian positions in the area of Staromaiorske of Donetsk region and north-west of Verbove of Zaporizhzhia region.

Kherson direction: the Russians do not give up their intention to push Ukrainian units from their bridgeheads on the eastern bank of the Dnipro, where the enemy conducted five assault attempts that yielded no results.

At the same time, the General Staff emphasizes, the Ukrainian forces continue to inflict losses on enemy manpower and military equipment, exhausting the Russians along the entire line of contact.

Over the past day, the Air Force has hit seven Russian manpower and equipment clusters and two air defense systems.

Ukraine's missile forces hit a manpower and weapons cluster, two artillery systems, a radar, an e-warfare system, and two air defense systems.

As reported by President Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine's Defense Forces did not allow Russian invasion forces to advance even despite ammunition shortages and a significant slowdown in arms supplies from international partners.

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine