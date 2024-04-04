Arabian Automobiles Revs Up The Market With Competitive Renault Offers

(MENAFN- Mid-East) Experience the Thrill of the Road with Exclusive Rates and Free Fuel Vouchers.

Arabian Automobiles, the flagship company of the AW Rostamani Group and the exclusive dealer for Renault in Dubai, Sharjah and the Northern Emirates, is delighted to roll out an exclusive offer for those on their eyes for a new Renault, no matter their journey.

Immerse yourself in the adventure and versatility of the Renault Duster, with rates beginning at an alluring AED 888 per month. For those who prefer a mix of elegance and efficiency, the Renault Megane is now accessible starting from AED 1,099 per month, and for the discerning driver seeking luxury and performance, the sophisticated Renault Koleos can be yours, with plans starting from AED 1,299 per month.

Continuing on the path to satisfaction, Arabian Automobiles further enhances the proposition by extending complimentary fuel vouchers with each acquisition. This unmatched offering is a testament to the company's commitment to delivering exceptional vehicles and customer value, ensuring that your journey remains both seamless and exhilarating.

Visit your nearest Renault store in Dubai, Sharjah and the Northern Emirates to book a test drive and explore how the Renault line-up can empower your ride.

Arabian Automobiles Company (AAC) is the flagship company of AW Rostamani Group. With over 50+ years in the business, AAC is one of the leading automotive dealers in the GCC and exclusive distributor for Nissan, INFINITI and Renault vehicles in Dubai and the Northern Emirates. Arabian Automobiles is looking back on 50+ years of excellence and passion, and forging ahead with its vision to enrich customer lives and remain the trusted automotive brand of choice.

Arabian Automobiles became the first automotive company in the UAE to be awarded the prestigious 'Dubai Quality Gold Award' by Dubai Economy in May 2017. In the same year, INFINITI won 'Best Performing Brand' in the automotive category of the Dubai Service Excellence Scheme; an accolade previously won by Nissan in 2016 and Renault in 2015. In 2015, Arabian Automobiles received the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum business award for most outstanding performance and in 2013 it became the first private company in the UAE to be inducted into the prestigious Palladium Balanced Scorecard Hall of Fame for strategy execution. Arabian Automobiles Company is currently the holder of Nissan Motor Company's 'Global Nissan Aftersales Award and is the only Nissan distributor to have won the award for a total of 21 times with 10 consecutive wins between 2007 and 2016.

Across its Dubai and Northern Emirates network, Arabian Automobiles operates:



New vehicle sales showrooms: 9 Nissan, 4 INFINITI and 2 Renault

6 pre-owned car showrooms

Central Logistics Centre at Dubai Industrial City

Service centres: 10 Nissan, 4 INFINITI, and 3 Renault

60-minute Express Service

9 spare parts outlets Arabian Automobiles is ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and ISO 45001 certified.