37 Corruption Cases Recorded In 2023-JJC

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 4 (Petra) - The Jordanian Judicial Council (JJC) said a total of 37 corruption cases were filed with Amman Court of First Instance by Amman Attorney General's Office during the past year 2023, and value of the money restored was worth JD571,819.Speaking at a press conference Thursday, JJC Secretary-General and its media spokesman, Ali Musimi, said the Kingdom's regular courts issued verdicts in 172 corruption cases, in which the conviction rate reached 63.4% and the litigation period reached 90 days.During the past year, he said the courts received 90 money laundering cases, of which 57 were closed with rulings at a conviction rate reaching 25%, while 48 human trafficking cases were filed, 42 of which were dismissed, with a conviction rate at 57.1%.Musimi announced Higher Administrative Court annulled 51 administrative decisions issued by the Kingdom's public administration, and 1,274 cases were submitted to the administrative judiciary, in which verdicts were issued in 1,194 lawsuits.Additionally, Musimi pointed out that a total of 1, 281 domestic violence cases were filed and concluded with sentences at a rate of 100% as the number of female complainants in these lawsuits reached 95%.Under the general amnesty law issued in the Official Gazette, Musimi stated that a total of 9,824 cases were dropped as of this morning.