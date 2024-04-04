Cape Fox Corporation Welcomes Senior Vice President Of Construction Services

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Chantilly, Virginia, United States, April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cape Fox Corporation (CFC) is pleased to announce that Jason Brown has joined the Cape Fox Team as the Senior Vice President of Construction Services. Jason brings over 20 years of experience leading strategic growth in Construction and Infrastructure Modernization. CFC looks forward to working closely with Jason as we expand and grow our construction and engineering services as an industry leader.

Jason brings extensive skills and knowledge with him to his new position. Jason most recently served as Chief Strategy Officer for Bristol Bay Construction Holdings LLC (BBCH) as well as Vice President of Corporate Development for Panhandle Power Solutions (PPS), both subsidiaries of Bristol Bay Native Corporation (BBNC). His previous roles at BBNC made him stand out with having both the familiarity of working for an Alaska Native Corporation and the proven track record necessary to ensure CFC stands out as an industry leader in providing construction and infrastructure solutions to our clients. Jason has an MBA in Finance and Marketing from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville.

As the Senior Vice President of Construction Services, he will develop and grow our construction team and business lines for CFC. With his extensive industry experience, he and his team will champion the Cape Fox Federal Contracting Group (FCG) mission of providing high-quality services, value-driven solutions, and specialized construction services that address all aspects of the design-to-build lifecycle.

“Jason is a proven leader in construction, infrastructure, and facilities modernization,” shared Chris Luchtefeld, CFC CEO.“He has an amazing track record of developing and growing successful businesses. We are excited to welcome Jason to our team.”

Jason commented, "I am humbled and also excited to have been asked to lead this impressive team forward in building a future of modern and sustainable infrastructure for our clients. Integrity, Innovation, and Integration will be the foundation of every decision we make to build a future for our greatest resource, our people. That includes our shareholders, employees, clients, industry partners, and every stakeholder in the solutions we deliver together. I can't wait to get started!"

Jason is joined by his wife, Julie, and his three sons, Andrew, Matthew, and Joseph.

CFC looks forward to working with Jason and implementing his strategic goals and ideas.

About Cape Fox Corporation



Cape Fox Corporation (CFC) was formed as part of the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act (ANCSA) of 1971. Cape Fox Corporation is the Alaska Native Corporation for the village of Saxman.

Today, Cape Fox Corporation is comprised of a family of businesses divided between two distinct groups: The Federal Contracting Group and The Commercial (Tourism) Group. Collectively, CFC and its subsidiaries specialize in tourism, information technology and cybersecurity; professional services; health care services; marketing; training services, and logistical services.

Visit Cape Fox Corporation to learn more.

