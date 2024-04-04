Arabian Automobiles Revs Up The Market With Competitive Renault Offers

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Experience the Thrill of the Road with Exclusive Rates and Free Fuel Vouchers

Dubai, 4 April 2024: Arabian Automobiles, the flagship company of the AW Rostamani Group and the exclusive dealer for Renault in Dubai, Sharjah and the Northern Emirates, is delighted to roll out an exclusive offer for those on their eyes for a new Renault, no matter their journey.

Immerse yourself in the adventure and versatility of the Renault Duster, with rates beginning at an alluring AED 888 per month. For those who prefer a mix of elegance and efficiency, the Renault Megane is now accessible starting from AED 1,099 per month, and for the discerning driver seeking luxury and performance, the sophisticated Renault Koleos can be yours, with plans starting from AED 1,299 per month.

Continuing on the path to satisfaction, Arabian Automobiles further enhances the proposition by extending complimentary fuel vouchers with each acquisition. This unmatched offering is a testament to the company's commitment to delivering exceptional vehicles and customer value, ensuring that your journey remains both seamless and exhilarating.