Kitchen Furniture World Market Outlook 2017-2022, 2023 And 2024-2026, With Coverage Of 60 Countries

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Kitchen Furniture: World Market Outlook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

World consumption of kitchen furniture is worth about USD 60 billion, accounting for about 15% of total world furniture consumption. North America is the main consuming area, covering over one-third of the world's kitchen furniture market, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific.

After the contraction of the manufacturing sector and the weakening of demand due to a higher cost of living, the unwinding of crisis policy support, the tightening of credit conditions, and the general uncertainty caused by the geopolitical crisis, which is expected to last at least until the first half of 2024, the kitchen furniture market is expected to recover in 2025 and 2026.

The report "Kitchen Furniture: World Market Outlook", now in its eighteenth edition, is structured as follows:



Part 1: Overview of the kitchen furniture sector worldwide up 2023 based on processing of statistics and company data from official sources, both national and international, as well as sector information and field information collected through direct interviews with companies and sector experts.



Chapter 1: Sector overview offers an analysis of the sector performance for the years 2017-2022 and preliminary 2023 for 60 considered countries grouped by geographic regions. Through tables and graphs, data on kitchen furniture production, consumption and international trade are analysed, with also a comparison with selected key macro indicators, at worldwide level, detailed for 60 considered countries.



Chapter 2: International trade provides detailed tables on exports and imports of kitchen furniture and major home appliances in the 60 Countries considered, for the last 6 years (2017-2022).

Chapter 3: Kitchen furniture forecasts 2024-2026 provides forecasts for the next three years (2024-2026) at world level as a whole and by geographic region.

Part 2 Country data: Production, consumption and trade offers kitchen furniture statistics and the main macroeconomic indicators necessary to analyse the performance of the sector for the last 6 years (2017-2022) and preliminary 2023, together with forecasts for the next three years for each country considered. Data are provided both in value and in volume. Some tables provide a comparison among kitchen furniture and selected appliances (refrigerators with detached door, hoods, and dishwashers). Part 3: Company profiles provides company profiles for 35 among the main kitchen furniture manufacturers worldwide.

The 60 countries covered by the World Indicators of kitchen furniture were selected based on size of the economy, importance of the kitchen sector and contribution to world trade of kitchen furniture.

Countries and Geographic Regions considered:



EU countries (European Union 27), United Kingdom, Norway and Switzerland: Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Croatia, Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia plus United Kingdom, Norway and Switzerland

Central and Eastern Europe outside the EU: Russia, Serbia, Turkey and Ukraine

Asia and Pacific: China, Hong Kong (China), India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan (China), Thailand, Vietnam, Australia and New Zealand

Middle East and Africa: Egypt, Israel, Lebanon, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and South Africa

North America: Canada, Mexico, United States South America: Argentina, Brazil, Chile

The third part of the report provides company profiles for 35 among the main kitchen furniture manufacturers worldwide.

Key Topics Covered:

PART I: THE WORLD MARKET FOR KITCHEN FURNITURE

1. SECTOR OVERVIEW

1.1 Activity trend 2017-2022 and preliminary 2023

1.2 Kitchen furniture industry by country

2. INTERNATIONAL TRADE

2.1 The main exporting countries

2.2 The main importing countries

2.3 Main trade destinations

2.4 Trade balance

2.5 Trade of major home appliances

3. Kitchen furniture forecasts 2024-2026



Kitchen furniture consumption and trade worldwide, 2017-2022 data, preliminary 2023, 2024-2026 forecasts. Comparison with macro scenario

Kitchen furniture consumption by geographic region 2017, 2022 data, preliminary 2023 and 2026 forecasts. Million units and % average change Real growth of GDP: focus on 60 countries. Historical data 2017-2022 and forecasts 2023-2026. Alphabetical order

PART II: COUNTRY TABLES

For each country: Production, exports, imports, consumption of kitchen furniture, 2017-2023, US$ million and ranking; Selected economic indicators; GDP and Kitchen furniture market: forecasts up to 2026; Exports and imports of kitchen furniture by country of destination/origin, 2017-2022. US$ million, % share and annual % changes; Imports of selected appliances (hoods, refrigerators, dishwashers); Kitchen furniture production, trade and consumption, 2022: thousand units and estimated average unit value

PART III: PROFILES OF SELECTED LEADING KITCHEN MANUFACTURERS WORLDWIDE

Company profiles for 35 among the main kitchen furniture manufacturers worldwide

A selection of companies includes:



Al Meera Kitchens (United Arab Emirates)

American Woodmark (USA)

Ballingslov International (Sweden)

Black Red White (Poland)

Boffi (Italy)

Bulthaup (Germany)

Cabico (Canada)

Cabinetry Factory (Vietnam)

Cabinetworks Group (USA)

Cleanup (Japan)

Godrej Interio (India)

Golden Home (China)

Hacker Kuchen (Germany)

Hanssem (South Korea)

Howdens Joinery (United Kingdom)

IKEA (Sweden)

Interwood (India)

Itatiaia (Brazil)

Lixil (Japan)

Lube (Italy)

Masterbrand Cabinets (USA)

Nobia (Sweden)

Nobilia (Germany)

Nolte Kuchen (Germany)

Oppein (China)

Scavolini (Italy)

Schmidt Group (France)

Schuller (Germany)

Signature Kitchens (Malaysia)

Takara Standard (Japan)

Todeschini (Brazil)

Valcucine (Italy)

Veneta Cucine (Italy)

Weizter (South Africa) Zbom (China)

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

World trade of kitchen furniture, 2017-2022 and preliminary 2023. Current US$ billion and annual percentage changes

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900