Min. Of Social Affairs: Voting Is National Commitment

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 4 (KUNA) -- Minister of Social Affairs, Family and Childhood Affairs Sheikh Firas Saud Al-Malik Al-Sabah said that voting in the election is a national commitment.
In a statement to reporters Thursday, after casting his vote, the minister affirmed that he is here today in implementation of the directives of His Highness the Amir, Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, where he urged in a speech every citizen to participate in the election and vote for those who would serve the nation. (end)
